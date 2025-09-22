Goa Cabinet Clears Rs 2,500 Crore Development Projects Via PPP

On Monday, the Goa cabinet cleared seven development projects valued at Rs 2,500 crore. These projects will be taken on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in the coastal state, PTI reported.

The development was revealed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the cabinet meeting. Sawant told reporters that opting for the PPP mode will help in the completion of these projects faster, and without the investment from the state coffers, as per PTI.

The projects include the redevelopment of Junta House building, Circuit House building (both in Panaji), construction of a new Prashasan Stambh near here, reconstruction of government quarters at St Inez, Panaji, reconstruction of government garage here and construction of the Kadamba Transport Corporation's bus stand at Vasco (in South Goa), PTI said citing the Sawant.

The public sector firm NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) will undertake the projects under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, with work expected to commence within the next 10 to 15 days, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Sawant added that had the state government taken up the projects independently, it would have incurred an expenditure of at least Rs 2,500 crore.

Earlier in April, The Goa cabinet decided to auction all the state government-owned vehicles that are no longer in use.

Sawant said that over 200 unused government vehicles in Goa will be auctioned through public conventions, or ‘melas’, to be held in Margao (South Goa) and Mapusa (North Goa).

Vehicles that are less than 15 years old can be purchased and reused by the public—currently, there are 34 such vehicles, Sawant said. He added that older vehicles, those over 15 years, will be auctioned and scrapped, as they will no longer be permitted for use.