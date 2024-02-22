Go First’s Revival Chances Seem Slim As History, Bids Invoke Little Confidence

The revival of Go First may still be a distant dream as latest bids for the grounded airline fail to infuse confidence in a market where grounded airlines seldom make comebacks.

But after its sole potential buyer, Jindal Power Ltd., decided not to bid, the cash-strapped airline has got two bids in the second round, sparking hope that it may fly once again.

Jindal reportedly pulled out due to inability to assess the bankrupt airline’s value, as there’s no clarity on how many planes it will have at the end of the process.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs came out with an order in October exempting transactions related to aircraft and engines from mandatory moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. However, it’s yet to be seen whether it can be applied retrospectively.