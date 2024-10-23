GMR Group Secures Rs 6,300-Crore Investment From Abu Dhabi Investment Authority

GMR Group, the parent of GMR Airports Ltd., on Wednesday announced that it has secured funding of Rs 6,300 crore from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

GMR Group, in a media release, said it has executed an agreement with a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADIA in the structured debt instruments of GMR Infra Enterprises Pvt.

Upon completion of the investment, GMR Group will use the proceeds to "refinance all external debt" of GMR Enterprise Pvt., which is the promoter of GMR Airports.

This will also result in a significant reduction in the GMR promoter group’s pledge on its shareholding in GMR Airports, the release said. Through this exercise, GMR Enterprise will be able to consolidate multiple lenders into a single source of capital, it added.