GMR, Bengaluru Airport–Tamasuk Consortium Qualify For Rs 6,600 Crore Taif Airport Project In Saudi Arabia
GMR, Bengaluru Airport–Tamasuk Consortium Qualify For Rs 6,600 Crore Taif Airport Project In Saudi Arabia

Five global airport operators clear pre-qualification for Saudi Arabia’s new Taif International Airport under PPP model.

28 Dec 2025, 10:18 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Saudi Arabia plans to develop a new international airport under a public-private partnership model. (Representational image. Photo source: Unsplash)
Saudi Arabia plans to develop a new international airport under a public-private partnership model. (Representational image. Photo source: Unsplash)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

GMR Group has qualified to submit a bid for the $800 million new Taif International Airport project in Saudi Arabia, according to the National Center for Privatisation & PPP.

Other shortlisted bidders include the Bengaluru International Airport Ltd–Tamasuk consortium, the TAV Airports–Mada International Holding consortium, a Daa International-led consortium from Ireland, and the Kalyon Insaat consortium.

The project will be executed under a public-private partnership framework on a build-transfer-operate basis. The concession period will run for 30 years, including the construction phase.

The new airport will feature a commercial passenger terminal designed to match projected capacity and demand. The scope also includes support buildings, utility networks, car parking facilities and access roads needed for airport operations.

The project allows for future expansions to meet additional subsystem requirements, the National Center for Privatisation & PPP said.

The new Taif International Airport is expected to meet projected passenger demand growth through 2055. It is also planned to serve Umrah pilgrims as an alternative facility within the region’s multi-airport system.

