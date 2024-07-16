"Airport operator GMR Airports Ltd.—which operates Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa airports, among others—said it handled more passengers in the ongoing fiscal in one of the fastest-growing aviation markets in the world.The company handled nearly 1.06 crore passengers across its airports so far in the ongoing financial year, a 7.8% rise over a year ago, it said in an exchange filing. Domestic traffic increased 6.4% over last year, while international traffic rose 12.8% year-on-year, it said.Passenger traffic, the notification said, has consistently surpassed the 10-million mark every month since December 2023. The Delhi airport handled its highest ever single-day passenger traffic of 0.023 crore passengers on June 16.Shares of GMR Airports fell over 1.28% to trade at Rs 98.09 apiece on Tuesday, as compared with a 0.11% rise in the NSE Nifty 50..GMR Airports Infra To Buy Stake In WAISL For Rs 57 Crore"