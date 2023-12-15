GM To Cut More Than 1,300 Jobs At Two Plants In Michigan

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGM To Cut More Than 1,300 Jobs At Two Plants In Michigan
The two plants produce Chevy Bolt electric car, Cadillac CT4 and CT5 models, and the Chevrolet Camaro sports sedan, which the company will stop making.

15 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST
An empty car hauler passes the General Motors Co. Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant in Lansing, Michigan, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. The plant started production in 2006 and employs over 2,500 Employees over two shifts.
(Bloomberg) -- General Motors Co. is cutting more than 1,300 hourly jobs at a pair of plants in Michigan, less than a month after a new labor contract was ratified by its unionized workforce. 

The automaker said in filings with state regulators Thursday that a plant in Lake Orion, Michigan, outside Detroit will lay off 945 employees and a facility in Lansing, Michigan, will lose 369 workers. The staff reductions at both factories are effective as of Jan. 1.

A spokesman for GM had no immediate comment on the job cuts, which come after it committed to wage hikes that were approved last month by United Auto Workers members. 

The Lake Orion plant manufactures the Chevy Bolt electric car, which the company will cease production of at the end of the year. GM has pushed back plans to build electric pickups there until 2025, one year later than it had initially projected. The Lansing factory produces the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 models, as well as the Chevrolet Camaro sports sedan which GM has said it will stop making next month.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

