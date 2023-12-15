GM To Cut More Than 1,300 Jobs At Two Plants In Michigan

The Lake Orion plant manufactures the Chevy Bolt electric car, which the company will cease production of at the end of the year. GM has pushed back plans to build electric pickups there until 2025, one year later than it had initially projected. The Lansing factory produces the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 models, as well as the Chevrolet Camaro sports sedan which GM has said it will stop making next month.