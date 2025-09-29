Globus Spirits Launches 'World's First Vodka Filtered Using Amethyst Crystals' — Check Latest Price

Globus Spirits Ltd. announced the launch of 'TERAI India craft vodka', the world's first premium vodka made after being filtered through amethyst crystals, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

"Globus Spirits Limited, one of India’s leading spirits companies, today announced the launch of TERAI India Craft Vodka, the world’s first vodka filtered using amethyst crystals", the filing stated. The vodka has already hit the streets in cities like Jaipur and Udaipur in Rajasthan, with plans of expanding to Delhi, Gurgaon, Goa, and Mumbai, as per the filing.

The price of one 750 ml bottle is Rs 2,245. The distillery for the Vodka is set up in Behror, Rajasthan. The filing further mentioned that it is "made using locally sourced rice & bespoke production methods to create a bright distillate" and filtered through amethyst crystals for smoothness.

Joint Managing Director, Globus Spirits, Shekhar Swarup spoke at the launch event and said, "At Globus Spirits, our vision is to create world-class products that blend Indian tradition with global innovation. TERAI India Craft Vodka, with its unique amethyst crystal refinement, is a first for the world and a bold step in our premiumization journey. We are confident it will resonate strongly with discerning urban consumers who seek authenticity, craftsmanship, and distinction in their spirits"

Shares of Globus Spirits closed 0.46% at Rs 1041 apiece on the NSE. The stock has risen 19.88% year-to-date but fallen 17.11% in the last 12 months. According to Bloomberg, two analysts tracking the company recommend buying its stock. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 65.7%