Globe Civil Projects Emerges As Lowest Bidder For Rs 71 Crore Sustainability Project

Globe Civil Projects on Monday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 71-crore project of IIT Kanpur to construct Kotak School of Sustainability.
The project involves the construction of the Kotak School of Sustainability, a landmark development aligned with sustainable infrastructure goals, the company said in a statement.
The tender, floated by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, is valued at Rs 70.92 crore, it added.
The formal letter of allotment for work order is expected to be issued in due course and the timeline for completion of the project is 16 months.
This project win reinforces Globe Civil Projects’ commitment to delivering large-scale, integrated infrastructure solutions, the company, which recently raised Rs 119.00 crores through an IPO, stated.