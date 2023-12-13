Global Telecom Industry Body GSMA Seeks 5G Spectrum Allocation In 6 GHz Band In India

Granryd said GSMA very much appreciates the constructive engagement with the Secretary (DoT) and Member (Finance) at WRC-23 and remains hopeful that a timely intervention by DoT under Vaishnaw's leadership can bring a successful resolution.

'The 6 GHz band is also essential to achieving the 'Bharat 6G Vision' so that India can take its rightful place as a leading global supplier of advanced telecom technologies and solutions that are affordable and contribute to the global good,' he said.