Global Markets Could See Volatility Next Three Months, Says JM Financials’ Vinay Jaising

Global markets could see volatility in the next three months, but a drop in borrowing costs could boost markets, according to Vinay Jaising, managing director and co-head at JM Financials Ltd.

Interest rates, currently at 5.25%, can experience a dip in the forthcoming months by 1-2.25%. This will boost the borrowing power of the investors, he said.

“Significant volatility is expected in global markets over the next three months due to rising delinquencies in mortgages and credit card payments along with capex slowdown in US," Jaising said.

Despite these challenges, a fall in the borrowing costs could help stabilise the markets in the next six months, according to him. “In the next six months, as the cost of capital decreases, you will probably see the markets more stable moving forward. But the next three months I see a lot of volatility in the global markets.”

Investors would be more conservative on markets than aggressive in the following months, according to the managing director. Volatility in the global markets would be in a downward buy. The Nasdaq is still up by 10-12% over the past six to seven months. Given its strong performance over the last two to three years, a correction in its valuations is to be expected, he said. “I would tend to believe that in the next couple of months you are little more conservative on the markets then aggressive.”

Retail and domestic money through mutual funds or otherwise would assist the markets during their fall. Domestic investors would start buying substantially during the corrective phase in the shorter term, Jaising said.