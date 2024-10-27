Global Funds Look To India As Financial Market Jitters Pick Up

India is shaping up to be a destination for investors seeking a relative shelter from financial volatility linked to the US election.

A steady influx of foreign capital has positioned the nation’s bonds among top performers in developing markets this year, while the country’s stock market hit a record high last month, buoyed by robust domestic liquidity. India’s appeal is driven by a blend of structural factors: stable political ties with both the US and Russia, capital controls that curb hot money flows, and a currency that’s less impacted by big dollar moves than emerging market peers.

India’s divergence from global markets was evident last week when its sovereign bonds remained relatively steady despite a global selloff in US Treasuries. The nation has become a key emerging market bet for abrdn plc., particularly ahead of the US presidential election on Nov. 5, as hedge funds brace for a pickup in global volatility.