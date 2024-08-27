Global Capability Centres In India Offer Higher Salaries Than IT Services

Global Capability Centres in India are offering salaries up to 20% higher than those in the IT services sector, particularly for entry and mid-level positions, according to a report by TeamLease Digital released on Tuesday.

The report highlights that India hosts more than 1,600 global capability centres, employing over 1.66 million professionals. It is anticipated that India will add around 800 more GCCs in the coming five to six years, strengthening its position as a major global technology hub.

GCCs are centralised units set up by multinational companies to handle business functions or processes. They benefit from cost advantages, a skilled workforce, and favourable business environments.

In contrast, IT products and services encompass the development, production, and management of hardware, software, networks, and services crucial for managing information and business processes.

Neeti Sharma, CEO of TeamLease Digital, has observed that Global Capability Centres are progressively surpassing the IT sector in talent acquisition, providing average salaries that are 12–20% higher than those in IT services and non-technical sectors. This salary advantage underscores the expanding clout of GCCs and their significance in drawing top-tier talent.

The 'Digital Skills and Salary Primer for FY25' report, based on an analysis of 15,000 job roles across GCCs, IT services, and non-tech sectors, also points out that GCCs are expanding into Tier-II cities like Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and Vadodara. This trend indicates a broader geographic spread of tech opportunities across India.

Skills in high demand within GCCs include PyTorch, AWS, DevOps, NLP, Kubernetes, Hyperledger Fabric, Blockchain, Tableau, SQL, and ServiceNow. The report also notes that GCCs offer more opportunities for individuals with 0–10 years of experience and show a wider salary gap for senior roles and niche skills.

