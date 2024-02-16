Global Banks Boost India Bond Marketing As Index Day Nears

This flurry of activity comes ahead of the addition of the nation’s sovereign bond market to JPMorgan Chase & Co’s global debt indexes from June, a move that may lure up to $40 billion of inflows. Foreigners own just above 2% of the government bonds, leaving ample room for more buyers. India’s bonds are held mostly by local investors and this marketing campaign by foreign banks reflects the nation’s weight in the index, which is at par with China.