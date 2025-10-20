Global Banks Bet Billions On India Deals Amid US Credit Jitters

A spate of billion-dollar deals for Indian banks has thrust the country’s financial sector into the global spotlight, at a time when US credit losses and trade tensions have rattled investors globally.

Over the weekend, Emirates NBD Bank PJSC said it plans to invest $3 billion in RBL Bank Ltd., marking the biggest foreign investment in India’s banking sector. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. PJSC inked a deal to buy into Sammaan Capital Ltd. for about $1 billion, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s banking unit in May agreed to pay $1.6 billion for 20% of Yes Bank Ltd.

All told, about $15 billion of deals involving financial services targets in India have been struck this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show, as global investors scour for opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies. This builds on the momentum of prior years to invest in lenders, insurance and fintech players.

The exuberance to what’s happening elsewhere is striking. Recent US collapses of Tricolor Holdings and First Brands Group have stoked fears of hidden credit losses. India itself is trying to work things out with the US after it was slapped with 50% tariffs that could hit its growth.

There also isn’t a track record of triumph by overseas buyers, as the sector remains dominated by well-entrenched local players and had struggled with a shadow bank crisis less than a decade ago.

“The success story of foreign banks acquiring Indian banks is very limited” and hasn’t always reflected in profit and revenue growth, said Hemindra Hazari, an independent research analyst. The large sums foreign investors are willing to invest shows intent, but whether they can build a profitable retail franchise in India’s competitive market remains to be seen, he said.