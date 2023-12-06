Global Airline Industry To Rake In $25.7 Billion Profit In 2024: IATA

The airline industry is projected to post a net profit of $25.7 billion and revenue at a historic high of $964 billion in 2024 as more normal growth is expected in both passenger and cargo segments, global grouping IATA said on Wednesday.

For 2023, the net profit is estimated at $23.3 billion, significantly higher than the $9.8 billion projected by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in June this year.

Briefing reporters here, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said India is a "hugely exciting market" and that he was very optimistic.