Glenmark’s IGI Eyes US Listing After Cancer Drug Deal With AbbVie, Says Chairman Glenn Saldanha

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.'s subsidiary, IGI, is set to be listed in the US in the coming year, according to Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha.

Speaking about the mega deal with AbbVie, Saldanha told NDTV Profit, "We finally hit on a drug that is transformational. ISB 2001 is a drug for multiple myeloma and is a tri-specific antibody."

On Thursday, IGI Therapeutics SA, a subsidiary of Glenmark, signed an exclusive license agreement with American drugmaker AbbVie to develop, manufacture, and commercialise the cancer drug ISB 2001.

Under the terms of the agreement, IGI has granted AbbVie exclusive rights to “globally develop, manufacture, and commercialise ISB 2001 across North America, Europe, Japan, and Greater China,” according to a company release.