Indian Pharma Market Posts 6% Revenue Growth In October

Indian Pharmaceuticals Market continued to report mid-single digit growth on year on year basis in October. IPM sales grew by 6.1% year on year during the month, against growth of 5.3% in September 2024 and 13.7% growth in October 2023.

Overall growth was driven by growth in price increase of 5.2% year on year and new launches which increased 2.7% year on year, while volume growth (negative 1.8% YoY) remained weak.

During January-October, IPM reported growth at an average of 7.5% year on year, where volume growth stood at average negative 1.0% year on year, according to AIOCD-AWACS data. Therapies such as cardiac, gastro, anti-diabetic, derma, and CNS have outperformed the IPM growth in October, while anti-infectives and respiratory delivered weak growth.

"Ind-Ra expect IPM growth to be at 8-9% year-on-year for FY25, against 6.5% YoY. In FY24 and 9.9% YoY growth in FY23,” said Krishnanath Munde, associate director at India Ratings and Research.