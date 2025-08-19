Glenmark Pharma Eyes 19-20% Ebitda Margin In FY26 Driven By Strong Performance Across Markets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is confident of achieving its FY26 guidance of 10-12% revenue growth and an Ebitda margin of 19-20%, according to its Executive Director and CFO, Anurag Mantri.

Responding to a question on achieving the Ebitda margin guidance of 19-20% in FY26, Mantri said, “Yes, surely. In terms of revenue growth, we are expecting 10% to 12% and we are on track for that. On the margin side, margins will stabilise at 23% from Q3 onwards. With all these factors across markets, we are confident of meeting our guidance.”

The company’s European business has registered remarkable performance, growing at over 25% CAGR for the last three years, with a similar double-digit momentum expected from Q2 onwards. This will be supported by two new launches in the European market.

Emerging markets are also contributing steadily, having grown at nearly 10% CAGR over the same period.

In the US, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals’ business recorded a solid 9% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q1FY26. It was driven primarily by successful injectable product launches and strong partner product performance. Mantri highlighted that three additional injectable launches are planned for the second quarter of FY26.