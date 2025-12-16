Glenmark Inks Licensing Pact With China's Hansoh Pharma For Cancer Drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with China's Hansoh Pharma to commercialise a drug indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer in various global markets.

Glenmark Specialty SA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an exclusive licence, collaboration and distribution agreement with Hansoh Pharma for Aumolertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark receives exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Aumolertinib across its licensed territories: Middle East and Africa, Southeast & South Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Russia/CIS, and a few selected Caribbean countries covered by the agreement, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

Hansoh Pharma will receive an upfront payment of low double-digit million dollars, followed by potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments possibly cumulating to over dollar 1 billion, in addition to tiered royalties on net sales in the licensed territories, it added.

'This collaboration reinforces our disciplined approach to expanding our innovative portfolio and widening access to advanced cancer care across key markets,' Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairman and Managing Director Glenn Saldanha stated.

Aumolertinib, marketed as Ameile in China and Aumseqa in the United Kingdom and Europe, as a monotherapy, has received marketing authorisation from the UK MHRA.

