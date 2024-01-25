Glenmark Inks Cancer Drug Licensing Pact With Jiangsu Alphamab, 3D Medicines

Further, he said, "We are excited at the opportunity to take this innovative immuno-oncology product to cancer patients across the emerging markets and meaningfully contribute towards improving their access to potentially life-saving treatments."

Envafolimab, under the brand name ENWEIDA was approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration (Chinese NMPA) in November 2021 for the treatment of adult patients with certain types of advanced solid tumour. It has also been officially included in the 'List of Breakthrough Therapies' by the NMPA, the statement said.