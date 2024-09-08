Glenmark Expects Domestic Formulations Business To Grow 9-10% Over Next Decade

The drug formulations market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9-10% over the next decade, with Jan Aushadhi outlets anticipated to emerge as a much stronger player in the country, according to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

The domestic formulations market is estimated to be at Rs 2 lakh crore, with a growth rate of 11% over the past two decades.

"It is projected that the domestic formulations market will maintain a compound annual growth rate of 9-10% over the next decade," the Mumbai-based drug maker said in its Annual Report for 2023-24.

As the Trade Generics and Jan Aushadhi channels expand, it is anticipated that these channels could collectively contribute 30% to the market volume in ten years, it stated.