Glen Industries To Utilise IPO Funds For Capacity Expansion

Glen Industries Ltd. expects a significant growth in its revenue, driven by expansion in production capacity following the initial public offering.

The food-packing material producer launched its IPO on Tuesday to raise Rs 63 crore from the primary market.

The company plans to invest IPO funds in its new production facility, according to its Chairperson Lalit Agrawal.

"This fundraising of Rs 63 crore is basically to fund our new project. Most of it will go into setting up a new facility, which is costing about Rs 100 crore," he said in a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

"Out of this, around Rs 50 crore, we will raise by way of a term loan and the balance is from the equity. This new project is mainly to manufacture products like thin-wall food containers, as well as paper-based packaging," Agrawal said.