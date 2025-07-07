'Will Lead To More...': Github CEO On Whether AI Will Replace Software Developer Jobs

Github Chief Executive Officer Thomas Dohmke, during his appearance on 'The Silicon Valley Girl Podcast', said that artificial intelligence would lead to more hirings for software engineers rather than fewer, .

The software company head argued that since AI can multiply the capabilities of a single developer on a larger scale, hiring more skilled developers will lead to more efficient and amplified output.

“If you 10x a single developer, then 10 developers can do 100x," Dohmke said.

Dohmke also noted that a nuanced understanding of programming and software is required in order to leverage AI to augment businesses.

"I think the idea that AI without any coding skills lets you just build a billion-dollar business is mistaken. Because if that would be the case, everyone would do it," he commented.