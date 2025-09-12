Giorgio Armani's Will Directs Heirs To Sell Stakes, Names LVMH, L'Oréal As Preferred Buyers

In a statement, EssilorLuxottica said it would carefully consider what it called "this evolutionary prospect." Representatives for LVMH and L’Oreal declined to comment.

As an alternative to a sale to a larger group, Armani could also consider an IPO in Milan or another major market, according to the documents.

LVMH would make the most strategic fit with Armani, the Berenberg analysts said, adding that the French luxury group “has a record as a long-term, patient and supportive minority investor.”

Closely held Armani was left in the hands of Armani’s foundation, family members and partner Leo Dell’Orco. A key role will for now be played by Dell’Orco, whom the Italian mogul referred to as his “right hand man.” Together with the other heirs, Dell’Orco will now decide which main group may buy the majority of the fashion house.

The plan to sell Armani comes at a challenging time for luxury brands. Tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty have weighed on consumer confidence following the post-pandemic boom years. Despite the challenges facing its core menswear business in a more casual market, Armani’s will reflects the founder’s confidence in the brand’s long-term value.

The company has had mixed results navigating shifts in consumer habits: perfumes like Acqua di Gio, licensed to L’Oreal, have fared well in a world now dominated by online sales. In 2018, the companies renewed their licensing arrangement through 2050. Similarly, an eyewear partnership with EssilorLuxottica was renewed in 2022 for another 15 years.

Classically elegant men’s tailoring, a hallmark of Armani in its heyday, has been a less reliable bet in today’s more casual milieu.