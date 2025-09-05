Giorgio Armani Net Worth: Who Will Inherit Fashion Mogul's Massive Wealth?

Armani had already laid out his succession plan. "A pool of trusted people close to me and chosen by me," Armani had said in 2024, pointing to the leadership of his company's foundation, particularly Leo Dell’Orco, who’s supported the designer in managing the company for years, and his nieces Silvana and Roberta Armani and nephew Andrea Camerana. Armani had no children.

In August 2025, he told The Financial Times that he wants his successors to include his collaborators and family. The 91-year-old was not married and never had children. He had a younger sister, Rosanna, two nieces, Silvana and Roberta, and a nephew, Andrea Camerana. His family members are at senior positions in the fashion brand.

"My plans for succession consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities that I have always handled to those closest to me," Armani told FT. He indicated that Pantaleo Leo Dell'Orco is his likely successor. "I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture," the fashion icon added.

An Armani representative on Thursday declined to comment on the company’s future.