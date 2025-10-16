Giorgio Armani Names Giuseppe Marsocci As CEO
Marsocci has worked for the fashion conglomerate for over 30 years, holding the position of global chief commercial officer before reports of his promotion.
Giuseppe Marsocci will be stepping into the position of chief executive officer, of Giorgio Armani S.p.A. according to reports on Thursday.
Marsocci will be taking over the administrative responsibilities of founder Giorgio Armani after approval from the board meeting which will be held on Thursday, the reports said.
Armani passed away from liver failure in September 2025 at the age of 91. Marsocci has worked for the fashion conglomerate for over 30 years, holding the position of global chief commercial officer before reports of his promotion.
Marsocci will be tasked with carrying out a major stake sale of 15% of the company to either LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, EssilorLuxottica SA or L’Oréal SA or any company with similar industry standing, in accordance with Giorgio Armani's will.
This sale is to be carried out within 18 months of his death, according to the will cited by Bloomberg. Whichever company wins out on the purchase can increase its holding in the company after three years, it said.
This came across as a surprise to many as Armani was well known for keeping the company independent and refusing to sell it to larger brands throughout his 50 year run in the company since its founding in 1975.
Armani's partner Pantaleo Dell'Orco was also appointed as head of The Giorgio Armani Foundation on Wednesday who will take the reigns with carrying out the systematic sale of the company in accordance with the will.
The foundation controls 30% of the firm's voting rights, and was created as a way to safeguard the iconic designer's legacy. Having been in established in 2016 and headed by Armani himself before his death, the foundation will now be administered by Dell'Orco, one of Armani's nephews and three independent members, reports said.