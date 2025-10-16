Giorgio Armani Names Giuseppe Marsocci As CEO

Giuseppe Marsocci will be stepping into the position of chief executive officer, of Giorgio Armani S.p.A. according to reports on Thursday.

Marsocci will be taking over the administrative responsibilities of founder Giorgio Armani after approval from the board meeting which will be held on Thursday, the reports said.

Armani passed away from liver failure in September 2025 at the age of 91. Marsocci has worked for the fashion conglomerate for over 30 years, holding the position of global chief commercial officer before reports of his promotion.