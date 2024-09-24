Gillette India Expects Net Sales To Be Affected Due To Termination Of P&G Bangladesh Pact

Gillette India Ltd. on Tuesday announced that Procter & Gamble Bangladesh has terminated its distribution pact with the company with effect from Dec. 31, 2024.

"As a consequence of this termination, the company will have an impact of proportionate drop in net sales under this agreement," Gillette India said in an exchange filing. However, there is no material impact on the company’s profits due to this termination, it added.

In the financial year 2023–24, the distribution pact accounted for around 2% of the company's total net sales, the filing noted.

The reason behind the pact's termination was not mentioned in the regulatory filing.

The development comes in the backdrop of the political instability in Bangladesh casting a shadow on the prospects of several Indian consumer companies, including Emami Ltd., Marico Ltd., and Pidilite Industries Ltd.