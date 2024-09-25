Gillette, Emami, Pidilite Face Pressure As Bangladesh Tension Threatens Revenue, Business

Gillette India Ltd. announced on Tuesday that Procter & Gamble Bangladesh has decided to terminate its distribution agreement with the company, effective Dec. 31, 2024. The company disclosed this in a regulatory filing, noting that while the termination will result in a proportionate drop in net sales under the pact, it will not have a significant impact on its profits.

The distribution agreement contributed around 2% of Gillette India's total net sales last fiscal, meaning the financial impact from the termination will be relatively minor. However, the reason behind the termination was not specified in the filing.

This development comes amid rising political instability in Bangladesh, which has been affecting the operations of several Indian consumer companies, including Emami Ltd., Marico Ltd., and Pidilite Industries Ltd. These companies, which have significant business interests in Bangladesh, are feeling the strain of the uncertain political environment, which poses challenges to growth and profitability in the region.

While Gillette India's exposure to the Bangladesh market is relatively small, other Indian consumer companies with larger stakes in the region are closely monitoring the situation. Stocks in the space came under pressure in trade on Wednesday, as turmoil in the neighbouring nation could mean a more pronounced impact on their business.