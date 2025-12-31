Gig Workers' Strike Today: 1.7 Lakh Delivery Workers Across India Demand Fair Pay And Safety

Thousands of gig and app-based delivery workers across India on Wednesday participated in a nationwide strike on Dec. 31, 2025.

According to worker unions, more than 1.7 lakh delivery partners have already confirmed participation, with the number expected to rise through the day.

The earlier December 25 strike saw widespread participation in Telangana and several other regions, highlighting concerns over declining earnings, safety risks, and what workers describe as deteriorating working conditions on digital delivery platforms.

In a press release, union representatives said the protest was meant as a warning to platform companies, but alleged that there was no meaningful response in terms of restoring payouts, initiating dialogue, or addressing safety and work-hour concerns.