Gig Workers' Strike Today: 1.7 Lakh Delivery Workers Across India Demand Fair Pay And Safety
Thousands of gig and app-based delivery workers across India on Wednesday participated in a nationwide strike on Dec. 31, 2025.
According to worker unions, more than 1.7 lakh delivery partners have already confirmed participation, with the number expected to rise through the day.
The earlier December 25 strike saw widespread participation in Telangana and several other regions, highlighting concerns over declining earnings, safety risks, and what workers describe as deteriorating working conditions on digital delivery platforms.
In a press release, union representatives said the protest was meant as a warning to platform companies, but alleged that there was no meaningful response in terms of restoring payouts, initiating dialogue, or addressing safety and work-hour concerns.
Zomato issued an internal communication to its delivery partners regarding the strike, assuring that there will be no operational issues and advertising likely earnings of up to Rs. 3,000 for the day.
Worker unions, however, have criticised the move, calling it an attempt to weaken participation rather than a solution to long-standing grievances. Unions have also pointed to an increase in celebrity-backed advertising campaigns by platform companies, alleging that such promotions are aimed at diverting attention from worker issues.
According to union leaders, among the key issues cited by workers are repeated reductions in per-order payouts, dilution of distance- and time-based compensation, and frequent changes to incentive structures.
They have also raised concerns about the pressure created by ultra-fast delivery models, such as 10-minute deliveries, which they say contribute to road accidents, injuries, and mental stress.
Workers argue that while gig work is marketed as 'flexible,' many are forced to work 8–10 hours a day to meet targets and avoid penalties, says the press release.
#WATCH | Delhi | Platform-based workers associated with companies such as Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto and Amazon are on a nationwide strike today under the banner of the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).— ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025
As part of the Dec.31 action plan, workers plan to log off from all major platforms.
The strike has been jointly called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT).
"This is a peaceful, democratic, and worker-led strike for fair pay, safety, and dignity," said Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU and Co-Founder and National General Secretary of IFAT, in a press statement.
The strike is expected to impact delivery services in some cities, particularly during peak hours on New Year’s Eve.