'Gig Workers Aren't...': Deepak Shenoy Weighs In On Strike Debate

Despite calls for a strike by delivery agents, food delivery platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, and Magicpin reported a sharp rise in orders, delivering in unprecedented numbers. Ace investor and Capitalmind Financial Services founder Deepak Shenoy attributed the muted strike response to a simple reason: delivery personnel “don’t feel oppressed enough.”

In a post on X, Shenoy elaborated on the situation, adding, “Almost everyone cribs about their job. Even founders do, but they don't have anyone to blame. It's ok to feel like you deserve more, but entirely something else to give up your income for that ask.”

Shenoy also described the efficiency of the delivery system, highlighting the convenience for consumers: “It's sometimes far less than 10 minutes for me, and I don't care, I would easily wait 30 minutes, but the dark store is like 200 metres away so they could walk and deliver in 10.”