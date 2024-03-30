GGV Asia Mulls Venture Into Private Debt After Split From US

The firm will continue to buy stakes in technology startups in the region. It is also exploring private hybrid funding, which would involve a mixture of equity and debt, the people familiar with the matter said. Granite Asia is also likely to wait for at least one to two years before it raises another venture-capital fund, one of the people added. GGV’s last major funding round was in 2021, when it raised $2.52 billion for four of its funds.