German Doner Kebab Eyes India Entry In 2026 Amid Plans To Boost Global Sales To $1.3 Billion

As part of its expansion plans, UK-based German Doner Kebab (GDK) is all set to make its Indian debut some time next year. The famous fast food chain aims to scale up its global sales to $1.32 billion or 1 billion pounds, news agency Reuters reported.

In the backdrop of a growing middle class and a rise in protein consumption in the country, CEO of German Doner Kebab Simon Wallis told Reuters that he finds India to be a "ripe" market for their product. Therefore, he said that he views the country as an integral part of the chain's growth plan.

Wallis cited India's "thriving economy" as one of the reasons why a number of brands are attracted to the Indian market.

An array of global brands like Little Caesars and Papa John's International (PZZA.O) are scaling up in India, despite sales slowing down for Yum Brands' KFC and Pizza Hut amid consumer cutbacks.

The GDK CEO said that he sees this as an opportunity for "newer and more disruptive brands to emerge" in the land.

The fast-food chain is anticipating an early 2026 entry in India after launching a nationwide expansion under a master franchise deal with Middle East-based bakery product supplier GBC India.

The famous kebab chain will tailor make its menu for India and skip on beef options just like McDonald's and Burger King, who had opted for lamb items to adhere to local preferences.

Clarifying the company’s stance on going public, Wallis contradicted predecessor Imran Sayeed’s views and said that their only focus right now is to achieve the 1 billion pound sales milestone.

In 2022, Sayeed had implied plans to list on the New York Stock Exchange within three to five years.

Reuters reported Wallis as saying that GDK is eyeing to grow sales by 83 million pounds this year from 161 million pounds in 2024.