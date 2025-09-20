George Soros Fund Donates $10 Million To Gavin Newsom’s California Redistricting Fight

A George Soros-funded nonprofit gave $10 million to boost Governor Gavin Newsom’s bid to redraw California’s voting maps.

The Soros-linked Fund for Policy Reform donated $10 million to the ballot measure, according to a fundraising filing released Friday, making it the largest single backer of the Democratic governor’s effort to counter Texas’ redistricting moves. Californians will vote on the ballot initiative, Proposition 50, in November.

The fight over California’s maps is quickly becoming a costly endeavor for both sides, with Newsom expecting to raise as much as $100 million for the ballot measure. He has recently tapped into many unions who backed him in his 2021 recall and are now supporting him in the redistricting fight.

Newsom also is relying on his donor network of deep-pocketed billionaires. Gwendolyn Sontheim, a fifth-generation shareholder of the agricultural giant Cargill, is among the latest contributors, with a $2 million check, the campaign filings show. She is worth $8.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.