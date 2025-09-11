Genus Power Confident Of Beating FY26 Margin Guidance On Strong Order Book

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., a leading player in the smart metering solutions industry, is confident of surpassing its Ebitda margin guidance of 18-19% in FY26. This will be achieved with the help of a robust order book, according to the company’s Joint MD Jitendra Kumar Agarwal.

“We have given guidance of Rs 4,000 crore for this financial year. And a guidance of 18% to 19% of Ebitda. We are pretty confident that we will cross both these numbers. We will give different guidance if we see things happening in the next three to four months,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Wednesday.

The company is expecting a 30-40% YoY growth in revenue over the next three years.

“I definitely see Genus growing 30-40% year-on-year for the next two to three years,” he said.

While exports currently form a small portion of the company’s turnover, significant developments are expected within six to eight months.

“The export business is much smaller. But in three to five years, you will see much meaningful revenue from the export business,” the top executive highlighted.