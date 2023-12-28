Gensol Engineering Expects Revenue To Grow Tenfold By 2025–26: Chairperson

Gensol Engineering Ltd. expects its revenue to increase to Rs 4,000 crore by financial year 2026 from Rs 393 crore in 2022–23, with all businesses contributing to the growth, Chairperson Anmol Singh Jaggi said on Thursday.

The comments come a day after the company has informed the exchanges that its board would meet on Jan. 1 to consider raising funds through either a qualified institutional placement, preferential issue or combination of both.

Jaggi told NDTV Profit in an interview that Gensol needs at least Rs 200–300 crore more, given its existing orderbook. "When all the businesses grow at a breakneck speed, they need to be capitalised adequately."

The company plans to arrive at a comfortable 1:1 debt-to-equity ratio through the fundraise and business expansion, the managing director said. "We will further be able to accelerate, take more orders, give more cars on lease and build the business even faster."

Jaggi exuded confidence that the revenue growth would come from all segments. "I believe that the whole theme of renewable energy and electric mobility are things of the future, and we have extremely strong footing when it comes to both of these."