Generic Medicines Focused Zeno Health Raises $25 Million

28 Feb 2024, 12:28 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Unsplash</p></div>
Source: Unsplash

Generic medicine-focused Zeno Health on Tuesday announced that it has received $25 million in funding in a round led by South Korea's STIC Investments.

Existing investor Lightbox was also a significant participant in the round and the funds will be deployed to expand footprint and enhance technological infrastructure, a statement said.

"The company remains steadfast in its mission to reach and serve 1 crore consumers monthly, aspiring to reduce their healthcare expenditure by 50%," its chief executive and co-founder Siddharth Gadia said.

STIC's managing director Derrick (Kihyun) Yun said Zeno Health has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to reshaping the healthcare landscape in India and aligns with its values.

