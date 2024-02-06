U.S. Leans On India’s Pharma Industry To Snub China. There’s Just One Catch

The report put together ahead of the hearings by the Coalition for a Prosperous America, a trade organization pushing for tax breaks for domestic manufacturing, showed India-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. gets about 55% of its raw materials for ingredients from China. Aurobindo is a bellwether for the industry: It supplies the most generic drugs by volume to the US, and its $3.1 billion in 2023 revenue was second-highest among Indian drugmakers, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company’s 2022-2023 annual report said it has “a high dependence on the China market” for materials and ingredients used to make drugs.