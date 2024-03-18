Generative AI To Drive IT Industry Revival, Says Renaissances' Pankaj Murarka

Interesting, when you're betting on IT Pankaj and you track this so closely that I find it difficult to debate with you at all. But there was this Naukri JobSpeak IT index, which showed that hiring is also not picking up. So what gives you this confidence about a change in trend at all?

Pankaj Murarka: There is a very fundamental shift that is undergoing in the world and probably we maybe four quarters ahead of the cycle and that's all driven by this generative AI. I think, in my professional career of 26 years, this is the biggest transformation that I'm seeing that is going to take shape in the IT industry worldwide. And it will change the lives of each and every industry, and consumers all over the world. Businesses will have to prepare for that and they'll have to make significant investments to transform themselves to meet the expectations of the consumers, as consumers transform themselves by adopting AI solutions.

So I think we are at the cusp of a point, maybe probably 4-6 quarters ahead, where we will see the biggest investment cycle in the IT sector which will play out globally.

Typically IT spending cycles, when you get a new technology that wave lasts for probably anywhere between seven and 10 years, which is what I've seen in the past which led to the enterprise wave or the cloud digital wave and so on and so forth. I think this wave of IT spends that we'll see over the next decade will be bigger than any of the previous IT investments or IT spend cycles that we've seen in the last 30-40 years in the world.

So when I look at the IT industry from a slightly medium term to longer term prism, I feel very excited about the prospects of this industry. As I said, we could be probably four quarters ahead of the street or of these all of these actually translating into business growth for companies. But I think it's certainly coming. We as investors tend to make a slightly more medium term, longer term view. So we like to be four quarters ahead of the actual business cycle turning around. So we like to be slightly ahead of the street in terms of making or placing our investment bets and then wait for the tide to turn and then reap the benefits of growth in underlying businesses. So it's in our DNA to be slightly ahead of business and investment cycles.