GenZ Is Rewriting The Consumption Playbook — Here's How

The report highlights how emerging D2C brands like Boat (electronics), Mokobara (luggage), and Snitch (Men’s apparel), along with major players such as Zomato and Nykaa, are tapping into the unique preferences of Gen Z.

Beauty and personal care players like Sugar Cosmetics, MamaEarth (recently IPO-ed), and Myglamm, took an average of three years to scale up to Rs 1 billion in revenue compared to traditional players like Revlon and Lotus.

Bernstein says that this rapid upscaling is led by the buying power of GenZ customers and that these companies have been able to target them through social media.

According a Bernstein survey of 100 plus consumers, GenZ spends an average of 4.7 hours online each day and 73% of them have shifted their spending from traditional brands to newer, more innovative ones. The cohort spends an average of 1.6 hours a week shopping online—higher than any other generation. Unlike millennials, who still favour e-commerce and multiplexes, GenZ is more inclined toward quick commerce, food delivery, and D2C brands.

Gen Z contributes 30-35% to the total traffic of digitally first brands. These up-an-coming companies are succeeding by targeting GenZ through social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube Shorts, where this generation spends most of its time. Bernstein’s report noted that GenZ is highly responsive to influencer marketing, short-form content, and personalised engagement, making these digital platforms ideal for brand discovery.

Indian short-form video platforms saw a 35% increase in time spent in just six months during 2020, with GenZ leading this growth. The ban of TikTok in India has also opened the door for local platforms to capture a significant share of GenZ’s screen time.