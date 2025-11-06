Business NewsBusinessGen Z Demand Better Pay, WFH Jobs; 82% Enthusiastic About AI: Report
ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Z Demand Better Pay, WFH Jobs; 82% Enthusiastic About AI: Report

The Randstad India’s latest study, The Gen Z Workplace Blueprint report, states that Gen Z demands better pay, flexible hours, and work–life balance.

06 Nov 2025, 09:55 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Randstad report states that Gen Z demands better pay, flexible hours, and work–life balance rank. (Photo by David Schultz on Unsplash)</p></div>
The Randstad report states that Gen Z demands better pay, flexible hours, and work–life balance rank. (Photo by David Schultz on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Young professionals in India are rethinking career choices, placing a premium on pay, flexibility and purpose while showing less appetite for traditional, long-tenure roles, according to Randstad India’s latest study, The Gen Z Workplace Blueprint.

This report draws on a survey of 750 Indian respondents to highlight key trends in work preferences, career mindsets, retention drivers, and attitudes toward AI and learning.

The report states that Gen Z demands better pay, flexible hours, and work–life balance, which, according to them, serve as motivators than extra leave or conventional perks.

Additional retention drivers include opportunities to travel and the option to work remotely from abroad.

"Employers who embed lifelong learning, inclusive cultures, and flexible policies will not just attract and retain Gen Z talent -- they will build resilient, future-ready businesses," said Viswanath PS, MD & CEO, Randstad India, a talent company in the report.

With Gen Z set to comprise a growing share of India’s workforce, the findings highlight the urgent need for companies to evolve talent strategies, workplace culture, and employee engagement models to keep pace with changing expectations.

"The Indian Gen Z’s overwhelming preference for a 'full-time job with a side hustle' is a clear signal to the technology industry... Companies that actively foster this blend of technical excellence and personal autonomy will secure the next generation of top tech talent," Milind Shah, Managing Director, Randstad Digital India, said as reported by news agency PTI.

On artificial intelligence in the workplace, the survey reports that 82% of Gen Z are enthusiastic about AI, and 83% already use it for problem-solving. At the same time, 44% are concerned about AI’s long-term impact on jobs, which is a higher share than older cohorts. Learning habits are also shifting, with 52% actively using AI tools to upskill, alongside on-the-job training and peer learning.

Unlike previous generations, Gen Z is not about tenure; it is about employers who invest in their growth and respect their need for balance. This shift is not a challenge but an opportunity for organisations to evolve, the report said.

ALSO READ

GenZ And Its Content Consumption Patterns Are Shaking Up The Distribution Market | Open Interest
Opinion
GenZ And Its Content Consumption Patterns Are Shaking Up The Distribution Market | Open Interest
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT