GE Shipping's Near-Term Performance To Be Affected By Sluggish Market Conditions, Says CFO

The market scenario, which is currently sluggish due to multiple factors, including geopolitical tensions, is likely to impact the near-term performance of Great Eastern Shipping Co., according to the company’s Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer G Shivakumar.

GE Shipping Company’s revenue for the quarter ended September 2024 increased 10.2% year-on-year to Rs 1,354.4 crore from Rs 1,229 crore. Net profit jumped 29% to Rs 71.37 crore, as against Rs 55.26 crore in the same quarter a year ago.



Talking to NDTV Profit about the company’s performance in the upcoming quarters, Shivakumar said it was likely to get impacted until the winter season threw up favourable results. The winter season, according to Shivakumar, was a stronger quarter for the commodity space and, hence, they were hopeful of a positive outcome.

“A very large part of our capacity, the tanker capacity, is exposed to the spot markets, which is spot freight rates. And if we have weak freight markets, it will certainly affect us financially,” he said.

While crude freight rates are not too weak at the moment, product tanker freight rates have been under pressure, according to the GE Shipping Company CFO.