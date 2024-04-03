NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsGE Power Bags 2 Orders Worth Rs 775 Crore From Jaiprakash Power Venture
GE Power Bags 2 Orders Worth Rs 775 Crore From Jaiprakash Power Venture

GE Power India has secured two orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures for the supply of wet limestone-based FGDs for two thermal power plants.

03 Apr 2024, 09:55 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: GE Power India website)</p></div>
(Source: GE Power India website)

GE Power India on Wednesday said it has secured two orders worth Rs 774.9 crore from Jaiprakash Power Ventures.

GE Power India got two orders for D&E and supply of wet limestone-based FGDs for the Nigrie Super Thermal Power Plant at Nigrie and Bina Thermal Power Plant at Bina from Jaiprakash Power Ventures, a BSE filing stated.

The orders are worth Rs 490.5 crore plus 18% GST for the Nigrie plant and Rs 284.4 crore for the Bina plant.

The execution period is 33 months for the Nigrie plant and 30 months for the Bina plant.

