GE Aerospace To Boost Component Sourcing From India Amid Aviation Growth

"It is going to take at least another two years before the supply chain gets better. The reason is... the demand on the supply chain is growing 25% every year.

Even in a constrained environment we are seeing right now, it is still an output of 25% more than last year. If you were to keep the demand the same, you could have seen a dramatic improvement but demand is going up 25% every year. It includes original equipment manufacturer, airframe demand as well as the service demand," he noted.