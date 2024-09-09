Gautam Adani To Be The World's Second Trillionaire In Four Years
Gautam Adani would be the second person in the world to be a trillionaire by 2028, according to a report by Informa Connect Academy. The industrial conglomerate Adani Group's founder and chairman, would be the first Indian to be a trillionaire, with a net worth of $84 billion at an average annual growth rate of 122.86%.
Elon Musk tops the 'Billionaire to Trillionaire' list, with a net worth of $1195 billion. Musk, the man behind Tesla, astronautics company SpaceX and the social media platform X, is expected to be the world's first trillionaire by 2027, with an average annual growth rate of 109.88%.
Mukesh Ambani, who is currently India's richest person, is the other Indian who is expected to be a trillionaire by 2033. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd., is the 8th entrepreneur in the academy's trillionaire list. With a net worth of $116 billion, Ambani would make it to the trillionaire list in nine years with an average annual growth rate of 28.25%.
Jensen Huang, CEO of the software giant Nvidia, is 3rd in the list, and is expected to be a trillionaire by 2028, with a net worth of $77 billion and average annual growth rate of 111.88%. This comes as a surprise, as Huang is currently 18th in the Forbes world's richest list.
However, the world's second richest person Jeff Bezos is expected to take 12 years to be a trillionaire. With a net worth of $194 billion and average annual growth rate of 15.27%, the executive chairman of Amazon, Bezos stands 12th in the Informa Connect's list.
The Face of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is expected to be a trillionaire by 2030, with a net worth of $177 billion and average annual growth rate of 35.76%.
As per the report, companies like TSMC, Berkshire Hathaway, Eli Lilly, Broadcom and Tesla are estimated to have $1 trillion valuation by 2025. Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Saudi Aramco, and Meta Platforms are the current trillion-dollar companies.