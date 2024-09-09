Gautam Adani To Be The World's Second Trillionaire In Four Years

Jensen Huang, CEO of the software giant Nvidia, is 3rd in the list, and is expected to be a trillionaire by 2028, with a net worth of $77 billion and average annual growth rate of 111.88%. This comes as a surprise, as Huang is currently 18th in the Forbes world's richest list.

However, the world's second richest person Jeff Bezos is expected to take 12 years to be a trillionaire. With a net worth of $194 billion and average annual growth rate of 15.27%, the executive chairman of Amazon, Bezos stands 12th in the Informa Connect's list.

The Face of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, is expected to be a trillionaire by 2030, with a net worth of $177 billion and average annual growth rate of 35.76%.