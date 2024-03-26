Gautam Singhania’s Father Denies Reconciliation With Billionaire Son

Vijaypat Singhania, the father of the billionaire and former Raymond Ltd.'s chairman, Gautam Singhania, has denied any reunion with his son.

Singhania senior posted a video on social media platforms claiming that multiple media reports of reconciliation were false and also alleged ulterior motives from his son.

"On Wednesday, while I was on my way to the airport I received a call from Gautam Singhania's assistance repeatedly trying to persuade me to come to GK House," Vijaypat Singhania said in the video. "When I refused Gautam Singhania came online himself and said he'll take only 5 minutes of my time over a cup of coffee."

"I went most reluctantly not realising that it was for an ulterior motive of talking my photograph, with GHS (Gautam Singhania) to send the wrong message to the media."

