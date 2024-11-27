Gautam, Sagar Adani And Vneet Jaain Not Named In US Justice Department's Bribery Charges

Adani Group founder Gautam Adani, Adani Green Energy Ltd. Executive Director Sagar Adani, and Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vneet Jain have not been named in the bribery charges in the indictment filed by the US Justice Department, a statement by Adani Green read on Wednesday.

The company has further refuted news reports that said that Adani officials have been charged with bribery charges under the US Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.