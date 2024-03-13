Gautam Adani's Five Principles For Young Entrepreneurs

Billionaire Gautam Adani laid out five principles for young Indian entrepreneurs, revolving around resilience in the face of challenges, managing complexity, strategic differentiation, handling criticism and humility in business.

He cited examples from his own journey of dropping out of school to work in the diamond business in Mumbai to now leading one of India's largest diversified conglomerates.

The Adani Group chairman recounted all the opportunities and challenges that came his way in his 40-year-long career.

Here are the themes he touched upon: