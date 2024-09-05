Gautam Adani's Address On Teachers' Day: Read Full Speech

Esteemed faculty, honoured guests, and my dear students, let me start by wishing all teachers present here a very happy Teacher’s Day!

It's a great honour to address all of you at the Jai Hind College. This institution, born from the ashes of India's partition, is a great example of the resilience of the human spirit. I find it fascinating that, 75 years ago, two visionary professors from the DJ Sind College in Karachi laid the foundation for this institution in two tiny rooms.

Despite the immense challenges and human displacement happening during the partition of our country, they dreamed of a future where the force of education could heal and unite. I, therefore, stand here today, humbled and thankful to have been invited by Shri Vikram Nankani to share my experiences from this historic platform.

Just as the Jai Hind College was built on the principle of breaking boundaries and creating new possibilities, the theme of my talk today will focus on some of my own inspirations that allowed me to break my boundaries. And over the next 40 minutes, as I share my journey of entrepreneurship, I hope the stories will leave you with some learnings.

My dear friends, we all need role models in our lives. Imagine a young boy faced with a choice between the expectations of his surroundings and an inner calling. This narrative is not restricted to any single person but is a theme we have seen happen all across history.