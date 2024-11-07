Education To Public Healthcare: What India Inc's Top Players Donate Towards

The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 has revealed a surge in philanthropic contributions across key sectors, with the country's top donors continuing to focus on education and healthcare. The top 10 philanthropists in the list collectively contributed Rs 4,625 crore in fiscal 2024, accounting for nearly 53% of total donations on the list.

Leading the charge is Shiv Nadar, who remains India’s most generous philanthropist for the third consecutive year, with a donation of Rs 2,153 crore

However, new faces have made a significant mark this year. Krishna Chivukula, chairman of Indo MIM, and Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, co-founders of Mindtree, have entered the top 10, reflecting a growing trend of corporate leaders increasing their philanthropic efforts. Chivukula, with an annual donation of Rs 228 crore, emerged as the most generous new entrant, while the Bagchis donated Rs 179 crore, with a notable focus on public healthcare.