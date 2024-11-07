Education To Public Healthcare: What India Inc's Top Players Donate Towards
Prominent figures like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Gautam Adani have dedicated substantial resources causes related to education.
The EdelGive-Hurun India Philanthropy List 2024 has revealed a surge in philanthropic contributions across key sectors, with the country's top donors continuing to focus on education and healthcare. The top 10 philanthropists in the list collectively contributed Rs 4,625 crore in fiscal 2024, accounting for nearly 53% of total donations on the list.
Leading the charge is Shiv Nadar, who remains India’s most generous philanthropist for the third consecutive year, with a donation of Rs 2,153 crore
However, new faces have made a significant mark this year. Krishna Chivukula, chairman of Indo MIM, and Susmita and Subroto Bagchi, co-founders of Mindtree, have entered the top 10, reflecting a growing trend of corporate leaders increasing their philanthropic efforts. Chivukula, with an annual donation of Rs 228 crore, emerged as the most generous new entrant, while the Bagchis donated Rs 179 crore, with a notable focus on public healthcare.
Education: The Dominant Philanthropic Cause
Education remains the most prominent cause for India’s top philanthropists, with a staggering 42% of total donations directed towards enhancing educational opportunities. This sector continues to draw the largest share of CSR efforts, with 123 individuals and organisations prioritising educational initiatives in fiscal 2024.
Prominent figures like Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Gautam Adani have dedicated substantial resources to improving access to education, particularly for disadvantaged communities and rural areas. Adani Foundation focused on education in remote villages, contributing Rs 330 crore.
Public Healthcare And Ecosystem Building Gain Ground
While education dominates, healthcare has also seen an uptick in donations. This year, healthcare received 7% of total philanthropic contributions. Among the top 10 philanthropists, Susmita and Subroto Bagchi stood out with their support for public healthcare, donating Rs 179 crore. Their efforts include funding hospitals, health services, and initiatives aimed at addressing healthcare disparities in rural and underserved areas.
Nandan Nilekani of Infosys, is another notable philanthropist prioritising long-term societal benefits, including ecosystem building and research and development. Nilekani increased his philanthropic contributions by 62%, bringing his annual donation to Rs 307 crore.
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.