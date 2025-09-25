Gautam Adani Shares Success Stories Of Social Entrepreneurs At Adani Green Talks

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday shared success stories of social entrepreneurs at the Adani Green Talks 2025 in Ahmedabad.

He named GenRobotics, which built robots capable of entering and cleaning gutters to end manual scavenging. The organisation has deployed over 300 robots across 21 states.

GenRobotics, having profitably grown 250% since Green Talks 1, plans to double its revenue to Rs 100 crore. "They now stand at the forefront of India’s national NAMASTE mission, aiming to end manual scavenging once and for all," he said.

Navalt, which was part of Green Talks 2, launched Indra, the nation’s largest solar-electric ferry, to Barracuda, a high-speed defence vessel, and is now expanding their Marsel fleet sailing across nine states.

"Since Green Talks 2 in 2023, they have doubled revenue every single year, possibly delivering the lowest cost of public transport in the world. Already profitable, their solar ferries operate at just 4 paisa per passenger per kilometre. Navalt has indeed redefined how the sun and water interface," Adani said.

Marut Drones, which builds an aerial equivalent of a tractor and helps create a new class of agri-entrepreneurs, raised over Rs 50 crore to scale to 3,000 units annually, and nurtured over 500 drone entrepreneurs. It was a part of Green Talks 3.

"Today, Marut Drones is powering the national NAMO Drone Didi program, transforming rural women into confident agri-entrepreneurs," Adani said.